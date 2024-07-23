West Virginia football announced their promotions for their 2024 home football schedule, featuring seven home games at Milan Puskar Stadium. Of note, there will be a game WVU will wear their new all-black, 'Coal Rush' uniforms. While that date has yet to be announced, all fans in attendance will be asked to wear black to that game. It will either be for the Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State or Baylor game.

Aug. 31 vs Penn State

The first game of the season will be WVU's annual 'Stripe The Stadium'. Fans in even-numbered sections as well as the upper-level student section is asked to wear gold. Fans seated in the odd-numbered sections and the lower-level student section is asked to wear blue. This will also be the FOX Big Noon Kickoff Game featuring pregame show will broadcast from the Almost Heaven Village beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Sept. 7 vs Albany

WVU's second home game of the year will be the 'Gold Rush' game, where all fans are asked to wear gold to the game. It will also be Coca-Cola Family Day, with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs Kansas

This will be the Extra Yard for Teachers week, and with that the Mountaineer ticket office will offer discounted tickets for educators.

Oct. 12 vs Iowa State

There will be discounted group ticket packages for FCA/Faith and Family Day as well as Energy/Union Day.

Oct. 19 vs Kansas State

Oct. 19 vs Kansas state will be Homecoming for WVU. There are also special group ticket packages for 4H and Scout Day.

Nov. 16 vs Baylor

2024 Military Appreciation Day will happen on Nov. 16 against Baylor. The game will end a Military Appreciation Week on WVU's Morgantown campus. Also there are special ticket packages for military and first responders.

Nov. 23 vs UCF