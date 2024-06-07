Renwick, 6-foot-2, 175-pounds, already held a number of scholarship offers but wanted to showcase what he could do in front of the Mountaineers coaching staff. He believes he accomplished that.

Clayton (N.C.) Cleveland 2025 defensive back Ronalon Renwick took his first trip to West Virginia for a camp and made his mark with his performance during the event.

“The coaches put a lot of effort into what they do, and you can feel that energy they carry them,” he said.

Secondary coach ShaDon Brown was the coach who spent the bulk of his time with Renwick, and he offered a number of tips and tricks about playing defensive back during the course of the event.

“He was very insightful as to what I did well and what I can improve on,” he said. “I’m very versatile in terms of my position. I can excel in the slot at safety and also guard No. 1 receivers on an island.”

Renwick also holds offers from Air Force, Army, Navy, Fayetteville State and Lenoir Rhyne but admitted that the Mountaineers are a school that he would really like to learn more about. West Virginia has yet to extend a scholarship offer, but the coaching staff did tell him that they would be in contact soon after the camp.

“And determine my future with the program,” he said.

The Mountaineers are slotted pretty high on the totem pole for Renwick as he was impressed with everything about the school, the coaching staff and the atmosphere on campus. He plans to return for another visit at some point in the future and wants to further establish a bond with the coaches.

He also wants to head to places such as Wake Forest, Old Dominion and East Carolina.

When it comes to a final decision, Renwick wants to find a place where he has a great relationship with the coaching staff and his teammates as well as where he can simply feel at home.