The West Virginia football program has filled a need in the secondary with a commitment from Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2025 cornerback Elgin Sessions. Sessions, 6-foot-0, 170-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Wake Forest and a number of other scholarship offers. The Rivals.com three-star prospect received a scholarship offer Jan. 20, 2024, and the Mountaineers efforts were led by secondary coach ShaDon Brown.

Advertisement

The Mountaineers hosted Sessions over the June 7 weekend after he previously visited Duke and also had planned a trip to Georgia Tech. It wasn’t the first time that Sessions had been to Morgantown but proved to be the most critical in his recruitment leading to his pledge. Sessions is being targeted as a cornerback with the possibility to move around to multiple spots in the defensive secondary given his versatility in the back end including nickel. He is coming off a season where he recorded 39 Tackles, 12 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles showcasing his overall abilities across the board. He is the tenth overall pledge for the program in the class and is the second in the defensive backfield with Huntington (W.Va.) 2025 athlete Zah Jackson. WVSports.com will have more with Sessions in the near future.