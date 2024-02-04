Crawford, 6-foot-4, 265-pounds, made the trek to Morgantown for the final junior day event prior to the February dead period and was impressed with the entire presentation.

Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh 2025 defensive lineman Elijah Crawford made his first trip to West Virginia and after seeing the program it won’t be his last.

“I really enjoyed the visit in total. It’s definitely a special place,” he said.

The Maryland defensive lineman was able to spend time with multiple members of the coaching staff and what stood out the most was the overall emphasis on maximizing player potential.

Defensive line coach AJ Jackson spent the most time with Crawford but he also was able to speak with lead recruiter secondary coach ShaDon Brown. The pair emphasized how they could develop him and help him reach his potential at the next level.

“Coach Jackson in particular I love his energy and how he coaches,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Crawford as a three technique but given the nature of the defensive scheme he could move around all over to get the matchups that the coaches want.

“They like my versatility and think I’d fit right into that,” he said.

Crawford is already planning to return to Morganton for a more in-depth look at the school and the city of Morgantown. He expects that will occur during spring practice but he also definitely wants to return to West Virginia for an official visit later in the process.

For now Crawford has no other visits set.



