2025 OL Homady picks West Virginia football

Homady made the decision after being on campus for an official visit over the weekend.

Homady, 6-foot-3, 280-pounds, had previously been committed to Ohio since mid-August but the Mountaineers surged in his recruitment after initially extending a scholarship offer Oct. 19. The pull of playing in a power four conference was enough to push West Virginia over the edge in his recruitment.

West Virginia has filled a need on the interior of the offensive line with a commitment from Parma (Oh.) Padua Franciscan 2025 offensive lineman Brandon Homady .

“I loved my official visit the developmental program they have really stood out to me. It was much more informative than my previous trip,” he said.

Offensive line coach Matt Moore served as the lead recruiter for him and built a strong connection with him over a short period of time after getting involved upon review of his senior film this fall.

The Rivals.com two-star prospect took a visit to Morgantown for the Iowa State game and then returned to campus for an even more in-depth look.

“I just de-committed from Ohio and am committing to West Virginia,” he said.

The Mountaineers are impressed with his physicality on the field and believe that he would be a good fit at either center or guard on the offensive front which became an area of need for the program in recent weeks.

On top of Ohio, Homady also held scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Kent State, Colgate, Dartmouth, Pennsylvania, Bucknell, Eastern Illinois and a number of others.

Homady becomes the fourth offensive line commitment for West Virginia joining Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2025 offensive lineman Gavin Crawford, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan and Cincinnati (Oh.) La Salle 2025 offensive tackle Jahmir Davis.

He is the 23rd commitment overall for the Mountaineers.

WVSports.com will have more with Homady in the near future.