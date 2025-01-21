2025 DL Bethel Imasuen interested in West Virginia after offer

Imasuen, 6-foot-4, 265-pounds, didn’t even play football until around eight months ago when he was introduced to his defensive line coach after playing basketball and invited him to practice.

But Imasuen hasn’t looked back since.

The defensive lineman is coming off a season where he recorded 77 total tackles and 6 sacks along the defensive line and that has drawn interest from a number of schools including Boise State where he is currently committed. But West Virginia also has jumped into the mix.

Imasuen spoke with both defensive coordinator Zac Alley and general manager Chuck Lillie.

“Both were straightforward and welcoming,” he said. “They see me as a defensive tackle or edge.”

Imasuen was obviously grateful to receive the news and admitted that he didn’t expect a Power Four program to jump into the mix with his recruitment.

“For a Power Four program to acknowledge me and have faith in me I felt super happy and proud,” he said.

Imasuen said he remains committed to Boise State at this point in time but did admit that the offer from West Virginia gives him something to think about moving forward. Right now he has a visit set to see the Broncos and is discussing if a trip to Morgantown will be a possibility for him as a visit destination.