Powell, 6-foot-4, 245-pounds, took a trip to campus for the Gold-Blue game but this experience was much different for a number of reasons especially how he was able to see everything from all angles.

Huntingtown (Md.) 2025 defensive lineman Evan Powell had been to West Virginia before but his official visit gave him a different look at the football program.

“The visit was amazing. The players and coaches bonds were really genuine and real,” he said. “We also got to go to head coach Neal Brown’s house for lunch and got to ride on his boat,” he said.

Powell spent the majority of his time with defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley as well as graduate assistant Jaysen Thompson and the coaching staff let him know where he would fit into the scheme. The Mountaineers are targeting Powell as an option that could move around from defensive end, defensive tackle or playing on the boundary side up front.

“I love the scheme and how they mix it up a lot,” he said.

Now with this visit in the rearview mirror, Powell is hoping to make an announcement this coming week although he has yet to set a date for when that will occur. In the end, he plans to base his choice around the program where he feels the best bonds with both the coaching staff and the players.

But there is no doubt this trip to West Virginia left a strong impression.

“I think this was good for WVU,” he said.