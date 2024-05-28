Vance, 6-foot-6, 170-pounds, caught the attention of the Mountaineers coaching staff after his performance during the live period in Indianapolis with associate head coach Chester Frazier watching him.

“Coach Frazier was the first coach I talked to. He was basically telling me what I could get better at and how he likes my game,” he said.

The wing still doesn’t know much about the Mountaineers at this stage of things but realizes that it’s potentially a great opportunity to thrive at the next level.

All of the programs are targeting Vance as a guard and schools have been impressed with his abilities on the defensive end on top of his length and athleticism.

Vance has yet to visit any schools yet but is definitely interested in seeing Morgantown.

“I would definitely go to visit West Virginia,” he said.

Vance is searching for a program where he could find a new home and a coaching staff that believes in him. He hopes to have a decision made at some point following his senior season.