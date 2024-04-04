Jackson, 5-foot-10, 185-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a final four that also included N.C. State, Mississippi State and Liberty.

Huntington (W.Va.) 2025 athlete Zah Jackson will remain in the Mountain State after committing to play college football at West Virginia.

West Virginia has been recruiting Jackson since his freshman season and he has developed a strong bond with offensive line coach Matt Moore, secondary coach ShaDon Brown and head coach Neal Brown.

“The fan base is crazy, and they show great interest in me and always have since my freshman year. West Virginia is in-state too so that’s a great help,” he said.

Jackson made multiple visits to campus including for junior day events and camp stops. The Mountaineers jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer in July of last year and things have only continued to build between the pair since that point.

Each of these programs is targeting Jackson as an athlete with the ability to play on either side of the ball given the fact that he has a skill set that translates to each side. He is likely to begin his career in Morgantown on the defensive side of the ball in the secondary.

Jackson becomes the fourth prospect to commit to West Virginia in the 2025 class and the second from within the state’s borders joining Hurricane (W.Va.) 2025 wide receiver Tyshawn Dues.

WVSports.com will have more with Jackson in the near future.