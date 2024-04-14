Now, he will have the opportunity to live out a lifelong dream after committing to the football program.

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2025 offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan has a photo of himself at a West Virginia football game when he was five years old.

Buchanan, 6-foot-8, 315-pounds, was born in the Mountain State and has always been a fan of the program as he has family in the Parkersburg area. So, West Virginia jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer the program was already in a good spot on his list.

But it was his connection with offensive line coach Matt Moore that sealed the deal.

“I’ve always been a big fan but I love Coach Moore. We have a great relationship and I think they have a great offensive line room and knew I’d be a part of it,” he said.

Moore made it clear throughout the process that Buchanan was a priority for him and the two speak multiple times a week. He made over half a dozen visits since West Virginia first extended a scholarship offer during last summer following an impressive performance at the big man camp.

“They made it clear they wanted me,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect had plenty of other opportunities with Wisconsin, Kentucky, Maryland and Rutgers making up his final five along with West Virginia. But he knew that he was ready to end his recruitment after a visit to Morgantown for a spring practice.

“That really confirmed it for me. I went there and Rutgers and West Virginia really blew me out of the water. I like how they run their practices,” he said. “Coach Moore is really good at coaching the guys up. I like the offense they’re running.”

West Virginia is targeting Buchanan as an offensive tackle and the coaching staff believes that he can move well enough to play the position. The Mountaineers believe he could be a fit at right tackle.

Buchanan admitted that it helps matters that one of his former teammates in Kyle Altuner will be on the West Virginia roster and he plans to turn his attention toward recruiting another one of his teammates in 2025 offensive lineman Gavin Crawford.

“I know he likes it,” he said.

The decision is one that Buchanan said he considered heavily leading up to his choice and is excited to have the recruiting process now in the rearview mirror.

“It’s a weight off my shoulders,” he said.

Buchanan is excited for the next chapter of his career and is excited that it will be in the place where his story began in West Virginia.

“It’s surreal. I’m prepared to come in and make an impact. I’m homegrown,” he said.



