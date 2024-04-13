He made visits to each of those schools before electing to cast his lot with West Virginia giving the program a major piece up front.

Buchanan, 6-foot-8, 325-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a list of finalists that also included Maryland, Rutgers, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The West Virginia football program has added another key piece to the 2025 recruiting class in Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan .

Outside of his list of top schools, Buchanan also held offers from Miami (Fla.), Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Boston College and a number of others.

“I picked West Virginia because I love the environment, the people and the coaches,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect received a scholarship offer from West Virginia in the summer of 2023 after an impressive performance at the program’s big man camp.

Offensive line coach Matt Moore served as the lead recruiter for Buchanan who had ties to the program considering that he has a lot of family from the Parkersburg area. That meant he grew up a fan of the Mountaineers and that spilled over into his recruitment once it picked up.

“I talk to coach Moore the most and my relationship with him is great,” he said.

A constant visitor to Morgantown, Buchanan built a strong comfort level with the coaching staff which played a significant role in putting the Mountaineers in pole position in his recruitment.

“What stood out is how the people in Morgantown love the team and how great their facilities are. I love how everything from academic to weight room is in the same building,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Buchanan as an offensive tackle or guard in their scheme and the coaching staff has been impressed not only with his size but his ability to move and bend.

This makes the second consecutive year that West Virginia has pulled an offensive line prospect from Good Counsel after landing center Kyle Altuner in the last class.

Buchanan becomes the second commitment for West Virginia along the offensive line in the 2025 cycle joining Haverford (Pa.) Haverford School offensive center Thomas Barr. In total, the Mountaineers now have five total pledges in the 2025 cycle.

WVSpirts.com will have more with Buchanan in the near future.