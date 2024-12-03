2025 QB Scotty Fox explains his decision to sign with West Virginia

Fox, 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, is coming off a season where he threw for 2,759 yards and completed 64-percent of his passes while tossing for 33 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions. Fox also rushed for 321 yards and 8 more scores on the ground. His performance earned him a bump in the Rivals.com rankings to a four-star.

West Virginia is still searching for their next head coach but received some significant news on the recruiting trail with Mentor (Oh.) 2025 quarterback Scotty Fox announcing he will sign with the program.

The signal caller had been committed to West Virginia since November of 2023, but with the firing of head coach Neal Brown, he initially elected to remain as a pledge but open up his recruitment.

However, that shifted when Fox put to bed his recruitment by announcing he would sign with the Mountaineers when the early period opens on Dec. 4.

That decision was made after talking with the remainder of the coaching staff about what is unfolding.

“They were just transparent with me with things and saying that they will get a guy here soon and I trust them too. It sucks because I did commit to West Virginia, Neal Brown and his staff but I trust them with a new coach and staff,” he said. “I love everything about West Virginia and still plan on signing this week.”

It’s a major domino for the next head coach as Fox is one of the centerpieces to the 2025 class. He joins others such as De Forest (Wi.) 2025 tight end Jackson Accuardi and Nashville (TN.) Lipscomb Academy 2025 defensive lineman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles as others that have affirmed their intentions to sign.

The Mountaineers currently have 20 commitments in the 2025 class.