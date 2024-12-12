2025 TE Accuardi follows heart to West Virginia

Until things changed. And with the news that head coach Neal Brown was going to be relieved of his duties at the end of the season that initially caused some pause.

When De Forest (Wi.) 2025 tight end Jackson Accuardi committed to West Virginia in late April there was never any reason to look back.

Accuardi, 6-foot-7, 240-pounds, first announced that while he remained committed to the Mountaineers he was open to exploring his options.

But the Rivals.com three-star prospect quickly realized that even with the coaching change that Morgantown was where he wanted to be.

“Ultimately I chose WVU because of the school, not solely because of the coaches,” he said.

While Accuardi admittedly is very appreciative of Brown and what he did for him throughout his recruitment, he has faith in the direction that the program is taking.

“I decided to stay committed and sign because I trust Wren (Baker) and whatever decision he makes and I know that us 2025 commits will be a part of something very special,” he said.

A first-team all-state selection as a senior with 23 catches for 296 yards and 7 touchdowns in just seven games. He is slated to enroll in Morgantown in January to start his career.

And will be doing it with a number of other members of his 2025 class that made the same decision as him in order to sign with the program and help the turnaround.

“Get to say that we were the turning stone in that process,” he said.