2026 athlete Ryan Campbell excited about West Virginia

That ranges from running back, cornerback, and as a returner on the kick and punt return teams.

That versatility, as well as his speed, led to several program jumping into the mix with scholarship offers including North Carolina and North Alabama.

Campbell finished his junior season with a total of 1,317 rushing yards on 178 carries along with 16 touchdowns. Overall, Campbell had a total of 1,518 all-purpose yards.

Now, West Virginia has joined the mix after a conversation with assistant running backs coach Noel Devine.

“I feel excited. This is another dream coming true,” he said.

Campbell, 5-foot-8, 157-pounds, said that Devine said that he reminded him of himself at the same age and the plan is for him to try to make it to Morgantown for a visit to see the school.

“I’ll visit up there this summer,” he said.

Campbell wants to find a program that feels like home, regardless of the location while looking for a family type atmosphere that is going to help him reach his final goal of making it to the next level.