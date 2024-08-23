PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
2026 athlete Amori McNeil adds West Virginia to growing offer list

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Jersey City (N.J.) Hudson Catholic 2026 athlete Amori McNeil had been building a strong connection with West Virginia over the past couple months and that took a step further.

McNeil, 6-foot-0, 190-pounds, had been speaking with pass game specialist/spear coach Tre Bell for a while which allowed him to get to know him as both a coach and a person.

“I’m excited. I think they’re building a great team over there and will have a good year this season,” he said. “They told me to stay focused and make sure I continue to lead my team.”

McNeil likes what he has heard about the West Virginia football program so far and already has an understanding of what the Mountaineers have to offer. And while he has yet to visit, McNeil does hope to change that for a game this coming fall.

“Morgantown is a great place to play football and get an education given the history and tradition of the program,” he said. “WVU produces some top talent in the NFL and that’s really impressive.”

West Virginia joins programs such as Penn State, Connecticut, Akron, James Madison and Jacksonville State that have already extended a scholarship offer.

McNeil is coming off a season where he recorded 18 tackles and 2 sacks in an injury shortened sophomore campaign. But still coaches are impressed with his overall skill set including his size and how well he can move along with his understanding of the game.

“My knowledge of the game and understanding of the importance of timing is another,” he said. “It allows me to think less and play faster which I’m learning to get better at.”

Thus far McNeil has visited Penn State and Rutgers but plans to make it to a long list of schools outside of West Virginia including Pittsburgh, Boston College, Syracuse, James Madison and a return stop at Penn State.

There is no timeline for when a decision will be made, but McNeil does want to find a school that will offer him the chance to compete for early playing time and where he can connect with the staff and his teammates.

“A campus that provides me the best opportunity to attain both,” he said.

