The ones that have been the most active in his recruitment to date include West Virginia, TCU and Michigan State.

Bledsoe, 6-foot-4, 180-pounds, has collected offers from West Virginia, TCU, Michigan State, Miami (Fla.), Kansas and several others but has a few schools out of that list sticking out.

Murfreesboro (Tn.) Oakland 2026 cornerback Omari Bledsoe has several schools standing out at this stage but knows one for sure will be getting a visit this fall.

“They have shown a lot of love and since I got the offer and once I had conversations with the coaches and the fans it could be home,” he said.

West Virginia extended a scholarship offer in the spring and those efforts have been led by defensive analyst Tre Bell who has made a connection with the lengthy defensive back.

“I feel like he’s a great guy to be around. He understands me well and the same vice versa. Once I’m comfortable in the atmosphere and once I go to one game, West Virginia will start bringing me closer to home,” Bledsoe said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect has yet to visit Morgantown but hopes to change that soon as it is the one school on his list that he definitely wants to see in person.

Some of that comes from the way that the coaches have recruited him, but some more of it is due to his conversations with Amir Leonard-Jean Charles who has told him about the Mountaineers and how he could fit into the program.

“The atmosphere. I watched them on YouTube and the atmosphere was mind-blowing. Imagine running through the tunnel and you see one section blue, one yellow and the fireworks it just makes you pumped up to play,” he said.

But West Virginia is far from the only option as Michigan State sticks out because of his connections with the coaching staff there as well as how the fanbase has embraced him.

And at TCU, Bledsoe believes that the coaches have already taught him a lot about playing the position.

Each of the programs is targeting him as a defensive back and have been impressed with how he fluctuates his hops, his frame and his length at the position.

“The way I accelerate through my breaks, backpedal and highpoint,” he said.





Rivals.com Sean Williams contributed to this report.