2026 DB David Coleman impressed with West Virginia trip

Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers earlier in the process but was able to make it up in order to take in a spring practice to see how the staff handles their players.

Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County 2026 defensive back David Coleman came into his visit to West Virginia with high expectations and the experience certainly didn’t disappoint.

“I love West Virginia. It felt like home as soon as I got there. I got a good bond when I stepped in the doors and the coaching staff all showed me love,” he said.

The Peach State product spent time with both cornerbacks coach Rod West as well as defensive coordinator Zac Alley and the pair made it clear that he is high on their board.

“They were saying I was the top CB/nickel they wanted to land there,” he said.

Coleman was able to watch how West handles his players in practice and was impressed with his teaching style at the position. He also was impressed with the defense and how he could fit into it.

“Their defense was easy to catch on to. It’s really close to what I run now at my school,” he said.

Coleman is going to continue to take his time with his recruitment but did admit that the visit to Morgantown certainly impressed him. He plans on visiting Miami March 22 next.

“West Virginia felt like home as soon as I got there. I really see myself going there in the next year,” he said.