And Timmons feels he checked that off the list.

Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine Richland 2026 defensive back Lawrence Timmons came to a West Virginia one-day camp earlier in June looking to get a feel for what the program was all about.

Timmons, 5-foot-10, 172-pounds, worked out with the defensive backs during the course of the camp and while it wasn’t his first time in Morgantown after previously coming to campus with his team for the 7-on-7 passing tournament it was perhaps his most comprehensive trip.

“The camp was great. I loved all the coaches, and they were very helpful and helped me bring my game up even more,” he said.

The underclassman spent the majority of his time with analyst Tre Bell who helped to lead him through a number of drills and gave him some pointers on where to improve.

“He helped me with my hip mobility and my breaks,” he said. “I think his feedback for me was positive.”

Timmons is just starting to dip his toes into the recruiting process but admitted that he is excited to get to know the West Virginia coaches along with local Pittsburgh better in the coming weeks.

Timmons plans to return to West Virginia for a 7-on-7 camp this summer and also is looking into some other trips to schools such as Michigan State and Florida State.

The defensive back plans on enjoying his recruitment and is looking for a program that wants to develop him into a better person and football player.

“And somewhere I can call home,” he said.