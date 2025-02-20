Advertisement
Published Feb 20, 2025
2026 DL Logan Nagle discusses West Virginia offer
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic 2026 defensive end Logan Nagle now has West Virginia on his list of options.

Nagle, 6-foot-5, 245-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers after a conversation with defensive line coach William Green who gave him the news.

“He liked my size and how athletic I am for it. And how I can be flexible to play inside and outside on the defensive line,” he said.

Teams are targeting Nagle as either a three technique or a strongside five depending on how he continues to develop over the next year and change. He is coming off a season where he recorded 62 tackles, 11 sacks, 6 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect said that he’s learning more about the program but does know that a new coaching staff is in town as well as the fact that the Mountaineers play in the Big 12.

The plan is for Nagle to make it to Morgantown for a visit if he can fit it into his schedule and also is planning to check out a number of schools such as Pittsburgh, N.C. State, Michigan State, Rutgers and Boston College.

“As of right now, but that’ll definitely change,” he said.

Nagle is placing a great emphasis on a coaching staff that is going to develop him into a great player and into a better person. He also wants to find a place that has a culture that fits him as well.

“And a place I can see myself spending four years at,” he said.

