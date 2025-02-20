2026 DL Logan Nagle discusses West Virginia offer

Nagle, 6-foot-5, 245-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers after a conversation with defensive line coach William Green who gave him the news.

Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic 2026 defensive end Logan Nagle now has West Virginia on his list of options.

“He liked my size and how athletic I am for it. And how I can be flexible to play inside and outside on the defensive line,” he said.

Teams are targeting Nagle as either a three technique or a strongside five depending on how he continues to develop over the next year and change. He is coming off a season where he recorded 62 tackles, 11 sacks, 6 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect said that he’s learning more about the program but does know that a new coaching staff is in town as well as the fact that the Mountaineers play in the Big 12.

The plan is for Nagle to make it to Morgantown for a visit if he can fit it into his schedule and also is planning to check out a number of schools such as Pittsburgh, N.C. State, Michigan State, Rutgers and Boston College.

“As of right now, but that’ll definitely change,” he said.

Nagle is placing a great emphasis on a coaching staff that is going to develop him into a great player and into a better person. He also wants to find a place that has a culture that fits him as well.

“And a place I can see myself spending four years at,” he said.