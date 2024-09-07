Willis, 6-foot-4, 240-pounds, spoke with defensive line coach AJ Jackson and assistant position coach Jaysen Thompson who gave him the good news after talking with them for several weeks beforehand.

Orlando (Fla.) First Academy 2026 defensive lineman Christian Willis didn’t need any introduction to the West Virginia football program so that made the scholarship offer that much more exciting.

“We talked for some time and then I was offered a scholarship,” he said. “Beyond blessed.”

The Rivals.com three-star prospect has been impressed with the effort that the Mountaineers coaching staff has used when it comes to recruiting him and is excited to learn even more about the program moving forward given his interactions to date.

“I mean who doesn’t know about West Virginia?” he asked.

Willis plans to visit West Virginia at some point this fall and the coaching staff is targeting him as a three-technique on the defensive line given his ability at the position.

“Coaches love my ability to not only understand coaching but translate it to the field,” he said.

This past summer Willis visited Florida, North Carolina, Central Florida, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Maryland, and South Carolina as part of a bus tour but is looking into taking return trips to both Wake Forest and Mayland on top of a stop in Morgantown.

Willis wants to find a place that is going to set him up for success at the next level on the field as well as where he can grow off of it.

“I look for a brotherhood,” he said.