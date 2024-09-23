2026 guard Tarris Bouie has familiarity with WVU's Chester Frazier

So, it should come as any surprise that Frazier jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer at his new destination with the Mountaineers.

“I think it was great to get a West Virginia offer. A great school,” he said.

Bouie, 6-foot-4, 155-pounds, of course spoke with Frazier and the connection that the two have made it easier to pick back up in terms of his recruitment.

“He’s been recruiting me since my sophomore year and he told me I need to get stronger,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect has yet to visit Morgantown but does hope to do so in the future in order to get an idea of some of the things that he has heard about the program.

Bouie is taking his time with his recruitment for the time being and is still deciding which schools he wants to visit as well as what he is going to be searching for in an eventual college destination.

West Virginia is the latest program to extend a scholarship offer joining Georgetown, Alabama, Wake Forest, Mississippi State, and a number of other schools.

“I’m still deciding,” he said.

Schools are impressed with the skill set that Bouie displays and this past summer he is coming off a huge regular season in Nike EYBL play where he averaged 20.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for Team Thad. The talented guard has displayed the ability to get to the rim and a reliable three-point shot on the offensive end of the floor, while his length and versatility make him an asset on defense.

“They like my motor,” he said.