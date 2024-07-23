Reynolds, 6-foot-4, 160-pounds, received the news after he spoke with associate head coach Chester Frazier and the assistant informed him that he was impressed by his skill set.

Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X School 2026 guard Harris Reynolds already held several scholarship offers but received his first Power Four when West Virginia jumped into the mix.

“He told me that he loved my game and that he wanted to coach me,” he said.

The 2026 prospect was admittedly excited about adding West Virginia to a list that also included Ohio, Radford, Sam Houston State, Samford and a number of others.

“I’ve been talking WVU sports since I was a kid,” he said. “It was great getting to talk with Coach Frazier.”

All of the schools recruiting Reynolds are targeting him as a point guard due to his ability to create at the position as well as get to the basket and score on offense. On the defensive side, teams are equally impressed with his ability to guard the ball and use his length to disrupt passing lanes and affect shots.

“Schools like my ability to do everything,” he said.

Reynolds has yet to visit West Virginia but hopes to change that in the future along with checking out a number of other programs that are on his short list. To date, he has only visited Kennesaw State.

The Georgia product isn’t trying to rush his recruitment but does want to find a school that will develop him in the right way and have him at the next level. He also wants to try to see the floor early in his career.

“A chance to make an immediate impact,” he said.