2026 in-state punter Jimmy Gregg talks West Virginia offer, recruitment

Gregg, 6-foot-1, 195-pounds, added the scholarship offer from the Mountaineers following a visit to campus for the Kansas game where he was able to speak with associate special teams coordinator Tony Thompson. And naturally, the news was well received by the in-state prospect.

University (W.Va.) 2026 punter Jimmy Gregg didn’t expect to receive an offer from West Virginia but that’s exactly what unfolded.

“It means the world to be able to play in my hometown and possibly share an alma mater with the best punter to play the game,” he said. “And growing up as a fan it was a surreal experience.”

Gregg has already been to West Virginia six times this year, including for a private workout, so he has a strong familiarity with the football program growing up in Morgantown. He also returned to campus for the Kansas State game and was impressed with the hospitality.

“The coaches go out of their way to talk to me so I really appreciate that,” he said.

On top of Thompson, Gregg has been in contact with a number of other coaches including special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz, assistant special teams coach Tucker Donati and tight ends coach Blaine Stewart. Each of them has stressed how important he is to the Mountaineers.

“They all believe I’m one of the best in the country and a top priority for them as a school,” he said.

Gregg is being targeted as either a pocket or pro-style punter but he also has the capability to roll out like current West Virginia punter Ollie Straw. The coaching staff has been impressed with both his hang time and distance but especially how he has performed under pressure.

Through seven games this season Gregg is averaging 45.4 yards per kick and has 18 punts inside the 20 and 9 boots inside the ten showcasing that skill set that the coaches desire.

Overall Gregg is impressed with the West Virginia football program and admits that it could potentially be a good fit but he is still exploring his options. On top of a scholarship offer from Fairmont State, he has received interest from Mississippi, N.C. State and Louisville.

Gregg plans to take a visit to Mississippi in November.

The 2026 prospect is placing a strong emphasis on academic excellence and wants to find a place where he will find the right type of environment and stage to perform.

“I want to be in a college football environment where I can get the most exposure possible and have the best resources to succeed,” he said.