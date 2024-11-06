2026 LB Noah LaVallee talks West Virginia offer

Marietta (Ga.) Walton 2026 linebacker Noah LaVallee had been in contact with West Virginia since the spring but now holds an offer from the Mountaineers.

The assistant had first stopped by the school last spring and he also had gotten to know assistant linebackers coach Luke Nardo during that time, too.

“I really like the importance they place on the linebacker position and how Coach Koonz is looking for versatile linebackers,” he said.

The junior linebacker was admittedly excited to add West Virginia to his list of offers and already has an idea about the program from afar.

“They have a rich tradition of football at West Virginia and they play in a great conference,” he said.

LaVallee has already spoken with Koonz about possibly making it up to a home game in order to watch the Mountaineers in person this fall but that date has yet to be set. To date, the linebacker has made a trip to Florida State and also is planning to see North Carolina as well.

All of the programs targeting LaVallee are slotting him as a linebacker and have been impressed with the way that he plays the game of football. He is being targeted as an inside linebacker.

“The coaches like the physical nature of my play and my speed which allows me to always be around the football,” he said.

LaVallee wants to find a program that features a great culture and a place that is going to provide him the best opportunity to develop into the best player he can be at the college level.