2026 OL Aiken talks West Virginia offer

Aiken, 6-foot-4, 285-pounds, found out about the scholarship offer from the Mountaineers after a conversation with assistant offensive line coach Derek Dressler.

“He let me know that I had an offer from West Virginia. I don’t know much about them yet but I’m excited to learn,” he said.

Dressler told Aiken that he was impressed with his athleticism as well as his ability to get off the ball and put defensive linemen on the ground.

Many of the schools recruiting him believe that Dressler could play all five positions on the offensive line and this past season he had 80 knockdowns and graded out at 92-percent on the season.

West Virginia has talked with Aiken about making it to campus to see what the school has to offer but right now he doesn’t have any date set yet at this stage.

“I don’t really know as of right now when,” he said.

Aiken is looking for a combination of a great education, a faith driven program and a place that makes him feel like he’s at home.