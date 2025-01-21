2026 OL Lubintus eyeing West Virginia visit

Lubintus, 6-foot-7, 297-pounds, was informed that a new offensive line coach was in charge of the position room and after a conversation with Ryan Alexander was informed that the Mountaineers were re-offering.

Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek 2026 offensive lineman Roseby Lubintus was originally offered by West Virginia several months ago but received word from the new coaching staff that it still stands.

“I was told I have a high potential and could even be NFL potential,” he said.

Lubintus admittedly is still learning about the Mountaineers football program but is aware that the Big 12 Conference school hasn’t been bashful when it comes to playing younger players.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect hopes to make it to Morgantown for a visit in order to get a feel of what the school is like and how he could fit into the football program.

At this stage the visit has yet to be set, but he is planning trips to Penn State and Syracuse among others.

The majority of teams are recruiting Lubintus as an offensive tackle, but he also has received some interest on the defensive side of the ball by college programs.

Lubintus wants to find a school where there is a real family environment, and he doesn’t have to work too hard to fit in. Plus, he wants to find a place where he can fit in and improve.

“And pursue my dream of having a chance to make it big for me and my family,” he said.