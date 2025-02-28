2026 OL Thomann discusses offer from West Virginia

Thomann, 6-foot-7, 280-pounds, spoke with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell and the two were able to connect and the rising senior was excited about the offer.

Olney (Il.) East Richland 2026 offensive lineman Casey Thomann had held several conversations with West Virginia coaches prior, but things took a turn with the school when the Mountaineers offered.

“He told me I had an offer and wants to get me on a visit in the spring,” he said.

The veteran offensive line coach let Thomann know that he is impressed with what he has put on tape and is excited to get him to campus in order to see him in person.

At this point, Thomann plans to wait until his basketball season is over before scheduling trips, but West Virginia is a place that certainly is on his list.

Thomann possesses excellent size which makes him a strong fit at either left or right tackle along with his athleticism at the position.

On top of West Virginia, Thomann has received a number of other power four opportunities from programs such as Iowa, Nebraska, Iowa State, Vanderbilt and Illinois.

Thomann wants to eventually find the school that provides the right mix that he is looking for at the next level.

“Coaching stability, development and a good home for the next 4-5 years in college,” he said.