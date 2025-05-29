2026 OL Mason Wilhelm ready for West Virginia official visit, others

Wilhelm, 6-foot-4, 290-pounds, is set to take a series of official visits to North Carolina this weekend followed by West Virginia June 6-8, Pittsburgh June 12 and Maryland June 20.

Westlake (Oh.) St. Edward 2026 offensive lineman Mason Wilhelm is getting ready to take a number of official visits, including one to check out West Virginia.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect has been in communication with Mountaineers offensive line coach Jack Bicknell and has built a solid connection during that time.

“Things with West Virginia have been going good. I’ve been learning more about them and their culture greatly,” he said.

Wilhelm has already visited Morgantown once but this will give him an opportunity to meet the players and get closer with the coaches.

“And learn more about them,” he said.

The Mountaineers like the versatility that Wilhelm brings to the table on the offensive line as well as how he moves, which makes him a fit at multiple spots.

“They see me being able to help them at all five positions,” he said.

Wilhelm hopes to have a decision made by the end of June.