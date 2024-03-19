Stay up to date on the WVU basketball coaching search and so much more. Get 60 percent off with an annual subscription with this deal

A scholarship offer from West Virginia was the last thing on the mind of Kalispell (Mt.) Glacier 2026 quarterback Jackson Presley over the weekend.

Presley, 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, received the word that the Mountaineers were jumping into the mix with a scholarship offer after a telephone conversation with quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen.

“He said that they loved my tape and want to start growing a relationship with me,” he said.

The 2026 signal caller admittedly wasn’t expecting the Mountaineers to jump into the mix with a scholarship offer but he is excited to now learn more about the program. Presley has yet to do a deep dive on the Mountaineers but is familiar with the quarterbacks that have come out of the program.

“They have a long list,” he said.

Presley also has been impressed with what he knows about the West Virginia offense by watching them on television and is excited to make a visit to campus at some point in the future.

Presley is coming off a season where he tossed for 3052 yards with 28 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions. He completed 66-percent of his passes and also added 4 more scores on the ground.

“Coaches have told me that I do a good job with my feet and my eyes. They say I’m able to get the ball out fast and stand tall in the pocket and deliver throws,” he said.

At this stage Presley has visited Missouri and is planning to check out schools such as Arkansas, Tennessee and Alabama in the near future. That trip to Missouri is one that stood out to him and now he plans to see all of these other places to see what they have to offer.

That includes West Virginia.

“I have a lot of thinking to do,” he said.

Presley plans to search for the school that offers the right offensive fit that will showcase his skill set as well as where the culture around the team is what he wants in a program.

“I’m super blessed to be on this journey,” he said.