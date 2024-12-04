2026 RB Favour Akih adds offer from impressive trip to West Virginia

Akih, 6-foot-0, 190-pounds, made the visit for the UCF game and found it out after a conversion with offensive coordinator Chad Scott.

Delaware (Oh.) Rutherford B. Hayes 2026 running back Favour Akih took a visit to see West Virginia for the home finale and left with the news that the program was offering a scholarship.

“I really enjoyed the visit with my older brother. Had some of the best burgers I’ve ever had. I liked how the running backs moved and how they got aggressive yards,” he said.

The offer was an exciting development for Akih who also has offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Iowa State and a number of others. The Mountaineers had been in contact with Akih since October and have been building a strong connection since then.

“All is well with West Virginia. We are building a strong relationship together. Just about all the coaches there are recruiting me and consistently speaking with me,” he said.

All of the programs are recruiting Akih as a running back and have been impressed with his ability to get downhill as a runner and shed tackles.

“I can run up the middle and push through the outside with speed and can outrun any secondary,” he said.

Akih is hoping to continue to develop his connection with the Mountaineers and is planning to look into an official visit to Morgantown if things progress the way that they have.

At this stage, Akih plans on exploring all of his options but admitted that a decision could come sooner if he finds a school that checks all of the boxes that he is looking for on and off the field.

“I’m still thinking of a perfect time,” he said.