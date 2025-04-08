2026 safety Jett Goldsberry has West Virginia on radar after offer

But after a conversation with safeties coach Gabe Franklin, Goldsberry received the news that the Mountaineers were becoming one of the latest programs to jump into his recruitment.

Lincoln City (In.) Heritage Hills 2026 safety Jett Goldsberry didn’t know what to expect when he saw a message from West Virginia on his cell phone.

“I was excited because West Virginia is another Power Four school and my teammate already has an offer from them, too,” he said.

That teammate is 2026 tight end prospect Tyler Ruxer who has already visited campus.

Goldsberry, 6-foot-0, 195-pounds, was excited to speak with Franklin who let him know that he was being targeted as a safety in the West Virginia scheme although he does have the versatility to play several spots.

Goldsberry is coming off a season where he had 40 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 interception and a forced fumble on defense, while rushing for 1,676 yards with 28 touchdowns as well as passing for 1,807 yards with 26 touchdowns and 4 interceptions on offense at the quarterback spot.

“He loved how physical I was on film and was not afraid to come downhill and make big hits. He also loved my effort each play on film,” he said.

Overall, Goldsberry was impressed with Franklin while getting to know him and felt the assistant was both honest and straightforward with him. And while he has yet to visit, Goldsberry has seen some pictures of the facilities and has been impressed with those as well.

The plan is for Goldsberry to make it to campus in order to see it himself with an official visit at some point in the summer on top of previously planned trips to Purdue, Rutgers, and Vanderbilt.

When it comes time to make a decision with his recruitment, Goldsberry wants to find a place that has the best people and ones that he trusts will develop him later on in life and prepare him for the league.

“I also want to go somewhere where there is a brotherhood. I don’t really care about the facilities that much because they’re all usually nice. So, it really just comes down to the people and coaches,” he said.