West Virginia basketball transfer portal targets

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge is forced to largely rebuild the Mountaineers basketball roster and the transfer portal will play a role in that. This is a collection of players who have either been contacted or have ties to Hodge.

Eaglestaff was initially committed to South Carolina over a long list of options but elected to open his recruitment. One of the nation's top scorers, Eaglestaff spent three years at North Dakota where showed significant improvement in each of those seasons including averaging 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists as a true freshman where he shot 39.8-percent from the floor and 34.5-percent from three. As a sophomore, Eaglestaff was elevated to a starting role and averaged 14.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 43.4-percent and 38.3-percent from deep. This past season was Eaglestaff’s most productive at the college level after averaging 18.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 41.6-percent from the floor and 35.9-percent from three. Eaglestaff has one year of eligibility remaining and plenty of suitors.

Newell started his career at California where he spent two seasons. As a freshman, Newell started 28 of 31 games and averaged 8.0 points and 3.9 rebounds earning all-Pac 12 honorable mention honors. Newell then averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 41.3-percent from the floor and 30.4-percent from three. The Illinois native then elected to enter the transfer portal where he ended up at North Texas and started all 35 games while averaging 6.2 points and 3.6 rebounds. Newell is now in the transfer portal and will be an interesting name to track.

Massie has played four seasons at three different schools over the course of his college career leading to some questions as to whether he has a year of eligibility remaining. Massie spent two seasons at McNeese State where he appeared in 65 games with 56 starts and saw his scoring jump from 5.5 points as a freshman to 10.5 points as a sophomore. Massie then moved onto Longwood where he started half of the 34 games and averaged 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals. The Texas native then spent last season at North Texas where he played 22 minutes per game and averaged 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.9 assists while shooting 41-percent from the field and 34-percent from three. Massie has experience in the scheme and has entered the portal.

Nelson spent two seasons at Polk State College where he nearly reached the 1,000-point mark in his two seasons with the Eagles including averaging 20.1 points per game in his second season there. Moved onto Utah Valley this past year where he averaged 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game and named WAC Player of the Year and first-team all-league honors. Nelson has at least one year of eligibility left, but likely more due to spending time at the junior college level. West Virginia has made contact.

NJCAA II All-American in the 2022-23 season with Olive Harvey and in 2023-24 with South Suburban. Jones also earned 2023-24 NJCAA II National Player of the Year after average 33.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists per contest. Jones transferred to Cal State Bakersfield where he appeared in all 33 games for CSUB, starting in 26. During last season Jones averaged 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 47.8-percent from the floor and 35.2-percent from three. The Chicago native has at least one season of eligibility left in his career.

Che started his career at Chattanooga where he averaged 7.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 53-percent from the field. As a sophomore, Che transferred to UC Irvine where averaged 12.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40-percent from the field and 43-percent from three. The California native has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Millender spent his freshman season at South Alabama where he averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 32 games with the Jaguars. The Texas native then transferred to Texas San Antonio where he averaged 14.9 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44-percent from the floor and 43.8-percent from three. Millender has two seasons of eligibility remaining and has been contacted by West Virginia along with many others.

Brzovic started his career at Southeastern Oklahoma State, a Division II school, and he led the team in scoring with 17.8 points per game on top of grabbing 11.0 rebounds to earn First Team All-Great American Conference honors and GAC Freshman of the Year recognition. The Croatian big man then moved to Charleston where he has steadily increased his production in each of his three seasons topping out at 18.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this past season. The center should have one year left and has already heard from a long list of programs including West Virginia.

Marsh started his career at Appalachian State where he played in all 32 games and recorded 6.2 points and 1.3 assists while shooting 41-percent from the floor before transferring to UNC Asheville. There he was named Big South Newcomer of the Year with a breakout campaign where he averaged 18.8 points per game and shot 44.8-percent from the field and 30-5-percent from three. Marsh also averaged 4.2 rebounds per game and had a 1.6 assist/turnover ratio. The Charlotte native has two years of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Ward spent two seasons at LSU where he appeared in 54 games and started 18 of those. The Washington, D.C. native is coming off a season where he averaged 9.1 points and 2.3 rebounds. He has two years of eligibility remaining and West Virginia has been in contact.

After a prep year, Ausar spent two seasons at East Carolina where he averaged 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds with a .562 shooting clip and 18 double-digit point games as a freshman and then 11.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting .514 with 3 double-doubles as a sophomore. Transferred to Utah where he averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 51-percent. Ausar entered the transfer portal once again and has one year left in his college career at his next stop.

Fallah started his career at Southern Utah where he Appeared in 33 games and averaged 3.6 points and 2.1 rebounds as a freshmen. As a sophomore, Fallah started all 25 games that he played in and averaged 13.2 points and 6 rebounds per game while also tallying 40 assists on the year. Transferred to Oregon State where Fallah averaged 12.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 58-percent from the field. The Iranian national has one year left in his college career.

Miller has been to three schools already across four seasons beginning at Illinois where he averaged 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds before moving onto LSU. In one year with the Tigers he averaged 11.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Miller then moved onto Arizona State where he spent two years including last season where he averaged 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He has been contacted by West Virginia and has one year left.

Traore started his career at Manhattan where he spent one season and averaged 11.8 points and 8.2 rebounds along with 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks. Entered the transfer portal and ended up at Iowa where in his lone season he averaged 5.9 points and 3.0 rebounds to go with 1.4 assists and 0.7 blocks. The New York native reentered the transfer portal and has two years of eligibility left.

Traore has been to three schools in three years at the college level starting at Auburn then moving onto UC Santa Barbara and most recently SMU. This past year he averaged 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 50-percent from the floor. His best season to date was his sophomore campaign where he averaged 14.5 points and 5.1 rebounds. Traore, a native of France, has one year of eligibility remaining.

Barnes started his career at Michigan where he appeared in 17 games and redshirted during one of those. The Illinois native has started 54 of 57 games he appeared in over the past two seasons averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in the first before 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists this past season. Barnes has one year of eligibility remaining.

Coles started his career at Butler but missed half of his freshman season due to a knee injury. Transferred to TCU where he averaged 2.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.6 minutes across 34 games. He upped those totals to 8.6 points and 4.0 rebounds as a sophomore and 10.0 points and 3.8 rebounds as a junior before transferring to Grand Canyon. This past season he averaged 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Has one year left.

Dar started his career at Emory & Henry where he averaged 7.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game as a freshman before being at 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest as a sophomore. The Nebraska product then transferred to Rice where he averaged 7.5 points and 3.7 rebounds. Has one year left.

Hamilton started his career at Mississippi State where he appeared in 12 games and recorded 2.6 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.3 steals per game. He then transferred to High Point where he has started all 71 games he has appeared over the past two years. During that first season, Hamilton averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists and this past season finished third on the team in scoring averaging 13.1 points per game and second on the team in rebounding with 4.6 rebounds per game. Entered the transfer portal with one year left in his career and West Virginia has made contact.

Boyd spent three seasons at Georgetown College where he redshirted in the first and then averaged 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game while earning MSC Freshman of the Year. As a sophomore, Boyd was named to the Mid-South Conference First Team after leading the team in scoring at 16.7 points per game, along with 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals. Boyd then transferred to Lipscomb for two seasons where he was the leading scorer in year two at 17.6 points per game. Boyd then moved onto Charleston where was named all-CAA third-team by averaging 13.7 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per game and shooting 41-percent from the field.

Howard spent just one season at Auburn where he appeared in 21 games and averaged 4.2 points and 1.1 rebounds. The Boston native was a four-star prospect and considered one of the most athletic players in the 2024 recruiting class.

Normand spent two seasons at Michigan State where he redshirted in the first before appearing in 13 games this past season where he was a reserve. Prior to that Normand was a top 100 player in the country where he averaged 19 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists as a senior at Birdville in Texas. Has three years left.

Western Kentucky guard Don McHenry McHenry started his career at Hawaii Hilo where he started all 26 games and was named to the All-PacWest Third Team while averaging 15.2 points per game. He then transferred to Indian Hill C.C. where he averaged 15.4 points per game while shooting 46-percent and 36-percent from three being named a NJCAA DI First-Team All-American. McHenry then transferred to Western Kentucky where he has spent the past two seasons averaging 15.1 points per game in year one and then 17.0 this past season. The Milwaukee native should have one year left.

Central Connecticut State guard Devin Haid Haid initially played at Notre Dame College (OH) where he scored 15.9 points per game and averaged 5.6 rebounds per game. The Ohio native also shot 49.4 percent from the field overall and 36.9 percent from three-point range. Transferred to Central Connecticut State where he was named All-Northeast Conference Second Team after averaging 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also shot 49.3-percent from the field and 31.8-percent from three.