2026 TE Brady Shust looking into West Virginia visit

Shust, 6-foot-6, 235-pounds, found out about the news after a telephone conversation with tight ends coach Michael Nysewander and he was excited to receive the news.

Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s 2026 tight end Brady Shust already holds a number of opportunities but now can add West Virginia to that growing list.

“Coach said he likes my running and catching ability for my size,” he said. “Coach also likes my physicality in the run game.”

The Rivals.com three-star prospect also holds offers from Virginia Tech, Boston College, Syracuse, Duke, Wake Forest and a number of others but at this stage is keeping an open mind with his recruitment.

Shust plans to visit West Virginia at some point when he is able to make it to campus and also wants to make it to places such as Virginia Tech, Boston College, Syracuse and Wake Forest among others.

All of the programs are targeting Shust at tight end and with his combination of size and athleticism it has made him an intriguing option for college coaches.

Shust is taking his time with his recruitment but wants to find a school that has the right combination of environment, academics, team chemistry and culture when it comes time to make a college choice.