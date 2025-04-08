2026 WR Zachary Washington discusses West Virginia visit, plans for return

Now, he is excited to return for an official visit.

Wheaton (Il.) St. Francis 2026 wide receiver Zachary Washington visited West Virginia for the Gold-Blue Showcase and saw a lot to like about the program.

Washington, 6-foot-2, 175-pounds, made the trek down for the event and liked the way that the program is structured after seeing it in person,

“I really like West Virginia and what they have planned for the future,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was especially impressed with the facilities and how the Mountaineers have everything that a player needs to be successful. He also liked how the coaching staff made him feel like a priority when he was on campus in Morgantown.

Washington spoke with wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett and inside wide receivers coach Logan Bradley and was able to further build a relationship with each. And the two made it clear where he stands on the overall recruiting board.

“They told me I was their top guy and that they really liked my speed, my catch radius and my ability to adjust to the ball,” he said.

Washington was able to eat with the coaches and made the most out of his one-day stop on campus walking away highly impressed with the overall presentation.

“It was a great visit. The recruiting staff there is really good and the campus is very nice,” he said.

Now, the plan is for Washington to return to West Virginia for an official visit June 13-15.