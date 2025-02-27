2026 WR Brian Williams discusses West Virginia offer

That’s because on the other end of the line was wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett who let him know that the Mountaineers were extending a scholarship offer.

Williams, 6-foot-4, 180-pounds, is still learning about the West Virginia football program but is excited to find out more as he gets more familiar with the coaches.

Garrett told the 2026 pass catcher that he liked his size at the position as well as how he can move.

“As a big body there are not many guys my size who can move the way I do,” he said.

Williams was impressed with Garrett in his initial contact and is excited to start the process of building a relationship with him as his recruitment continues to develop.

The wide receiver plans to make a visit to West Virginia at some point in March and right now has a trip set to Syracuse March 29 while he is in the process of planning visits to Vanderbilt, South Florida, Connecticut, Liberty, Appalachian State and Florida Atlantic.

All of the programs involved are targeting Williams as a wide receiver.

“That will go up and make plays,” he said.

Williams isn’t looking to rush things with his recruitment and instead wants to find a place that is willing to develop him as a player and school where he can compete to get on the field early.

“I’m looking for a school that loves me,” he said.