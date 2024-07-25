Lincolnton (N.C.) 2027 guard LJ Smith is just beginning to jump into the recruiting process but already holds a number of high level scholarship offers including West Virginia.

Smith, 6-foot-4, 150-pounds, found out about the news that the Mountaineers were jumping into the mix after his head coach spoke with associate head coach Chester Frazier.

“I was really excited because it’s a pretty big offer and they’re in the Big 12 Conference,” he said.

Because Smith is still a 2027 prospect, Smith has yet to speak to the coaching staff himself but he is excited to get to know more about the Mountaineers and how he could fit into the program.

Along with West Virginia, Smith also has received offers from Memphis, Wichita State, Charlotte and a number of others. All of those schools are targeting him as a combo guard.

“They like my ability to score the ball,” he said.

Smith has yet to visit any of the schools on his list yet but hopes to change that soon by making his way to see several of those college programs.

“I plan on visiting some soon,” he said.