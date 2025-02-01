2027 LB Feister wants to learn more about West Virginia

Feister, 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, is placing an emphasis on the school that is going to best develop him in order for him to realize his dream of playing at the next level.

Akron (Oh.) Hoban 2027 linebacker Brayton Feister is just starting the process of dipping his toes into his recruitment but he already has an idea of what he wants in a college program.

And he’s already got plenty of options on the table such as offers from West Virginia, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Missouri, Indiana, Cincinnati, and Maryland, among others.

The offer from the Mountaineers came after a conversation with defensive assistant and special teams coordinator Pat Kirkland.

“The coaches are great people. I enjoyed the conversation we had,” he said.

Feister doesn’t know a whole lot about West Virginia at this early stage of the process but he is looking forward to finding out a lot more as his recruitment continues to evolve. But the offer is one that is significant to him for one major reason.

“It means a lot. It just shows the work I’m putting in is paying off,” he said.

Feister plans to visit Morgantown but at this stage is still in the process of lining up all of his trips and where all he will see in the coming weeks and months.

A two-way athlete at the high school level, Feister is coming off a season where he rushed for over 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns but is receiving the most interest on the defensive side at linebacker.

“Schools like me on the defensive side but overall I’d say I’m an athlete. I can play wherever is needed,” Feister said.