2027 RB Hill announces commitment to West Virginia

(Photo by Andrew Barth)

West Virginia is still doing the heavy lifting on the 2026 recruiting class but landed a major pledge for the following year with a commitment from West Mifflin (Pa.) 2027 running back Armand Hill. Hill, 5-foot-10, 178-pounds, announced his decision on social media giving the Mountaineers football program a major start on the 2027 cycle.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect also held scholarship offers from Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Syracuse and a number of others. The Mountaineers extended a scholarship offer in January of 2024, with inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart serving as the lead recruiter. Ranked as the No. 134th best prospect in the 2027 class, Hill is a four-star prospect by the Rivals.com ranking system. WVSports.com will have more with Hill in the near future.

