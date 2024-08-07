Busso, 5-foot-11, 160-pounds, already held an offer from Bowling Green but West Virginia jumped into the mix after his recruiting advisor gave him the good news after a conversation with defensive line coach AJ Jackson.

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2027 wide receiver Austin Busso doesn’t know a lot about West Virginia just yet, but now has a reason to after the Mountaineers became the first power four program to extend a scholarship.

And naturally, Busso was excited about the development especially considering the history of the Mountaineers football program and the success that the team had had over the years.

“I talked to Coach Jackson, and he told me he has been hearing about me since May and he loves my game,” Busso said.

Busso has yet to visit Morgantown but does hope to change that for a game in order to see what the program is all about and how he could fit into things with the Mountaineers.

“To build a better relationship with the coaches and learn more about the program,” he said.

College programs have been impressed with Busso considering the way that he can frame up and catch the football with his hands as well as how he gets in and out of his breaks.

“And my release at the line in press coverage and how I can play in the slot or outside,” he said.

Busso has visited Maryland, Syracuse and Rutgers but hopes to make it to several other places such as West Virginia, Penn State and Michigan in order to see what those programs have to offer.

The 2027 prospect is ultimately looking for a program that is going to develop their wide receivers and where he can find the right fit with a coaching staff that is not only experienced but wants the best for him.

“And the rest of the team,” he said.