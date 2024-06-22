Cristiaan, 5-foot-11, 169-pounds, first visited for an unofficial trip and then camped last summer but was able to come back and showcase the improvements he had made in front of assistant Tyler Allen.

Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot 2028 quarterback Austan Cristiaan has been to West Virginia twice before but came back to campus to compete in a one-day camp in June.

And that he did performing well in front of the coaching staff.

After the camp, Cristiaan was able to tour the facilities and speak with head coach Neal Brown.

“He was impressed at how much I had grown and developed as a quarterback since last summer,” he said. “Coach Allen said I was the best quarterback out there that day.”

The Mountaineers have yet to offer the 2028 signal caller, but the coaching staff told him that if he continues on the same trajectory that could be coming sooner rather than later.

“They said they want to see the first two games of film this fall before they officially offer me,” he said.

Cristiaan was impressed with the overall facilities as well as the atmosphere on campus while he always enjoys making the trek north to Morgantown.

Cristiaan plans to come back for a game in order to take in that experience when he has the opportunity and has been to a number of other schools this summer including Clemson, Auburn and UAB.

He also plans to take a visit to Florida State, UCF, South Carolina and Appalachian State.

“I’m looking for a great football program and coaches that are the right fit for me,” he said.