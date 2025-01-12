2028 RB Tahmere Brown planning West Virginia stop

But that didn’t make it any less exciting when the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder, received word that West Virginia was one of the schools that were going to be jumping into the mix early on in the process.

“I love the offer from WVU. It came as a surprise to me. I know West Virginia has great fans and a strong football team,” he said.

Running backs coach Chad Scott is the lead recruiter for Brown and he has been told that the veteran assistant likes how he has the versatility to play different spots on the field and is a strong leader. He is being recruited as a running back, but given his overall versatility could move around if needed.

“Plug me in anywhere and I’ll make a play,” he said.

The plan is to make it for a visit to Morgantown either for the spring game or to see practice to get a feel for the program and how he could fit into things. Brown wants to get an idea of what the campus looks like.

Brown has time on his side with his recruitment but wants a good ball program and is strong, good academics, and a strong team culture. All of that will be critical in his eventual decision about where he wants to go.

“I’m working hard to get better overall,” he said.