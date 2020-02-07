At least for now, the 2020 West Virginia recruiting class is in the books.

The first Wednesday in February has come and gone, and the Mountaineers now sit with two more signatures in the class than they did coming into it making for a total of 20 overall.

The subdued nature of how the day unfolded is quite a dramatic shift from how things used to be. Gone are the days of waking up racing to the computer to chase the letters of intent as they arrived into the Puskar Center on that early February morning that would quickly spill into the afternoon.