Jesse Edwards proved to be a difference maker in the West Virginia 69-65 win over Cincinnati.

The senior center put together a full statistical line with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocked shots across 29 minutes of action. It’s the first time in the history of the basketball program that a player has hit all three of those marks in the same game, so that’s quite the return for Edwards.

West Virginia had a good idea that Edwards was ready to return to the starting lineup after a minimal role in the Oklahoma State game, but overall, he looked much better and fresher.

It also serves as a snapshot of what head coach Josh Eilert expected to have over the first half of this year prior to Edwards fracturing his wrist and being sidelined since Dec. 16.

“It’s a difference maker having Jesse out on the floor,” he said.

Things didn’t start out of the gates hot as Edwards had just 6 points at halftime on 2-8 shooting and was 2-6 from the foul line. Given the nature of his wrist injury, that has been a hurdle for the senior.

“You could see it probably early his confidence was probably tailing on me because of the free throws weren’t falling for him early and that’s going to be a frustration for him getting completely healed but I tried to instill some confidence in him,” Eilert said. We’re not playing any different. We’re going to play aggressive and try to win and if you end up at the line we’ll live.”

That’s exactly what Edwards did in the second half as he was able to work with point guard Kerr Kriisa and others in pick and roll ball screens and handoffs at the top of the key to get rolling to the rim. And when West Virginia fell behind by 10-points deep in the second half it was Edwards that keyed the rally.

Kriisa was on the end of delivering several of those passes and it’s something that the pair have been waiting to show on the floor since deciding to transfer to Morgantown.

Kriisa was suspended the first nine games of the year due to receiving impermissible benefits, while Edwards dealt with his injury that sidelined him once the point guard was back on the floor.

It’s the two-man game that many have been waiting to see and requires Kriisa to read the defense and deliver the right pass, while Edwards must get to the rim and finish.

“I’m just trying to make the right play. I’m trying to look Jesse off the pick and roll more because he is one of the best bigs in the country but everybody we play knows that,” Kriisa said.

“From my part, I run my route and I get the ball. It’s pretty easy,” Edwards added.

Edwards finished the second half making all nine of his shot attempts and scored a total of 19 points as he was able to get to the rim and finish it close often in those rim-running situations.

“With the way he can rim run and the threat of the rim run is really going to open up everybody on the floor and we should be able to play inside out. Really the way I envisioned playing from the beginning,” Eilert said.

West Virginia hopes this is the start of a strong finish for those on the roster and Eilert is excited that it appears that Edwards is back after dealing with the wrist injury for several weeks.

“We’re definitely going in the right direction fast with him,” he said.