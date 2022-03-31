Akheem Mesidor hits transfer portal

Akheem Mesidor, the player having shown arguably the most growth over the previous two seasons, is leaving West Virginia University.

Mountaineers' head coach Neal Brown announced the star defensive lineman's entrance into the transfer portal Thursday morning.

"Most of the time, you really sensed them coming. But not this one," Brown said. "Akheem's a great kid. He's a great player, he's a great kid. He was excelling in the classroom and on the football field, performing at a high rate academically. I love Akheem Mesidor, I love the kid.

"I'm not angry about it, I'm not upset. I think that the best emotion that I would use — and these are probably words that football coaches aren't supposed to use — would be hurt, or maybe just said. Personally, I hurt because of the investment and more so just the relationship.

Mesidor is one of many Mountaineers who have sought opportunities elsewhere, joining the likes of Jackie Matthews (Mississippi State), Daryl Porter Jr. (Miami), Nicktroy Fortune (undecided) and Josh Chandler-Semedo (undecided).

Still, WVU also returns veteran starters Dante Stills and Taijh Alston on the defensive line.

"Not upset, not angry, but I sit here more resolute, more confident and more committed in my beliefs on how to run a program than I've ever been," Brown said. "Here's what I believe: I believe in pouring into the student-athletes. I believe in going all in. I believe in building an infrastructure and surrounding them with support staff that pours into them, serves, develops them, creates a culture of accountability.

"Here's the thing: there's going to be some days that are tough like the last day and half where you lose some guys that you're really, really invested in. But I believe if you do it that way, there's gonna be a lot more success stories than there are ones that go away, and I believe that with every ounce of my being."



