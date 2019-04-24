Jack Allison’s path to West Virginia's quarterback competition unknowingly began well before he even knew it.

During his one and only season at Miami, Allison was in the midst of sitting out with a redshirt season when he got the call on scout team that opened his eyes to the program.

See, the Hurricanes were set to play the Mountaineers in the Camping World Bowl that December and it was Allison that was charged as quarterbacking the West Virginia offense.