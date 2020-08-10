WVSports - Arizona grad transfer LB Fields commits to West Virginia football

During his time with the Wildcats he played 2,357 defensive snaps, starting since his true freshman season.

Fields, a three-year starter with the Wildcats, appeared in 37 games during his time with the Pac-12 program and recorded a total of 287 tackles and 8.5 sacks.

West Virginia has added another valuable piece from the transfer portal by securing the services of Arizona graduate transfer linebacker Tony Fields.

The Las Vegas native entered his name into the transfer portal July 17 and received an offer from the Mountaineers on that same day. Other offers such as USC, Texas, UCLA, Minnesota, Boise State and Kansas State followed but he narrowed his choices down to the Mountaineers, Longhorns and Gophers before deciding to spend his final season in Morgantown.

Fields becomes the second three-year starter from the Arizona football program to select the Mountaineers this off-season after former safety Scottie Young did the same earlier this year.

Secondary coach Jahmile Addae had a built-in connection with Fields considering he was the assistant that originally recruited him to Tucson out of high school. Couple that with Young also making the move and a need at linebacker with the Mountaineers and it made sense.

As a graduate transfer, Fields will be eligible immediately this fall and will have one season remaining.

Fields is the fifth transfer to select the program this off-season with the previously mentioned Young, Virginia offensive line transfer Ja’Quay Hubbard, Maryland linebacker transfer Bryce Brand and Troy punter transfer Tyler Sumpter. Louisville wide receiver transfer Keion Wakefield also enrolled with the football program in January to finish out his college career.

WVSports.com will have more with Fields in the near future.