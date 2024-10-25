Arizona's Brent Brennan discusses what he expects to see from WVU

(Photo by © Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

West Virginia heads out west this weekend to face an Arizona team who is in a smailar position to them. The Mountaineers have lost two straight while the Wildcats have lost three in a row heading into Saturday. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan will be leading his team to face West Virginia for the first time in school history. Brennan talked about what he expects to see from the Mountaineers including their injury situation at quarterback as well as what they do well as a team.

Injuries at QB

It's currently unclear who will be under center for West Virginia on Saturday. Starter Garrett Greene left last Saturday's game against Kansas State at halftime and did not return. His status is currently up in the air as far as his availability for Saturday's game. I think that's one of those challenges you just have to deal with. Both of them are good players, both of them have made plays for them. You go into the game, and you have to have a plan that encompasses both," Brennan said. If Greene can't go, Nicco Marchiol will start in his place, but Brennan's expectation is Greene will be the starter. "I think Greene's going to play. The kid's a tough kid and he's a good player, I'd be surprised if he doesn't play."

