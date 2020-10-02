WVSports - ATH Mallinger commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

West Virginia has done it again in the flip department in the 2021 recruiting class pulling Viera (Fla.) athlete Davis Mallinger away from his original commitment to Central Florida. Mallinger, 6-foot-2, 175-pounds, had collected offers from South Carolina, Mississippi State, Illinois and Rutgers, along with Central Florida but the persistence of the Mountaineers paid off. The Rivals.com three-star prospect was recruited by running backs coach Chad Scott as well as head coach Neal Brown and those efforts led to him flipping his pledge West Virginia.

“I really like the West Virginia coaches. They seem ready to get West Virginia back to championship football. I’ve talked to multiple coaches from over there,” he said. While Mallinger could play either side of the ball in college, the Mountaineers prefer what he can do in the secondary at the safety spot given his skill set with his combination of size and speed. Mallinger took a virtual visit to see what the Mountaineers had to offer and that passed the test. Overall, he becomes the second consecutive Florida prospect to flip to West Virginia after Miami pass rusher Ja’Corey Hammett switched his pledge from Miami to the Mountaineers. Mallinger is the 16th commitment overall and the second at the safety spot, although his versatility could allow him to end up on either side of the ball. WVSports.com will have more on Mallinger in the near future.

After weighing everything out with my family and coaches I have decided to commit to West Virginia University. I appreciate every school and coaching staff that has recruited me. #Takemehome21 #HailWV #Trusttheclimb. pic.twitter.com/rwbvLxcl2d — Davis Mallinger (@davismallinger1) October 2, 2020