West Virginia Athletic Director Wren Baker's contract extension provides an additional two years and a raise.

The information was obtained by a Freedom of Information Act by WVSports.com.

The contract was extended from 2028 to 2030 and Baker also received a pay raise over the final four years of the original deal. Baker was initially set to make $4.9 million from 2025-2028 but now will make $5.8 million.

Those totals will jump from $1,150,000 to $1,300,000 in 2025, $1,200,000 to $1,400,000 in 2026, $1,250,000 to $1,500,000 in 2027 and $1,300,000 t0 $1,600,000 in 2028.

And in 2029 Baker is set to make $1.7 million and $1.8 million in 2030.

The totals are as follows:

Dec. 17, 2022 - Dec. 31, 2024 - $1.1 million

Jan. 1, 2025 - Dec. 31, 2025 - $1.3 million

Jan. 1, 2026 - Dec. 31, 2026 - $1.4 million

Jan. 1, 2027 - Dec. 31, 2027 - $1.5 million

Jan. 1, 2028 - Dec. 31, 2028 - $1.6 million

Jan. 1, 2029 - Dec. 31, 2029 - $1.7 million

Jan. 1, 2030 - Dec. 31, 2030 - $1.8 million

Baker came to West Virginia from North Texas where he held the same position in December of 2022 and has helped lead the athletic program through several major hires including men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries, women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg and volleyball head coach Jen Greeny.