Baker trusts the process with hiring next football coach

Athletic Director Wren Baker is keeping an open mind when it comes to all candidates for the vacant football head coaching position at West Virginia.

But above all the most critical factor simply boils down to results.

“Over my 20 years of doing this you know what I think inspires fans? Winning, And so I’m not worried about winning the press conference or necessarily getting people excited when they read the press release,” Baker said. “I want somebody that gives me the most confidence that they can come in here and win.”

The search, which began Sunday after former head coach Neal Brown was relieved of his duties after six years atop the program, has gone through the process of interviews in search of finding the replacement atop the football program.

As part of that process, Baker has had discussions with a number of people who are knowledgeable about the program although there comes a point where that has to be shut down in order to focus on the task at hand.

“If you’re taking all those calls: one it’s eventually going to turn to what candidates are you focused on and that just leaks and those people get freaked out,” Baker said. “Other people in the market know who you’re talking to and maybe they jump on somebody trying to get ahead of you.”

But that doesn’t mean that input isn’t helpful. Some of the discussions that Baker has had to date have included people such as Don Nehlen, Nick Saban and Pat McAfee for example that all have ties to the program and can offer insight when it comes to hiring a new head coach.

Baker or a member of his staff also have been in contact with key donors as well in order to inform them on the plan and the process when it comes to making an eventual hire.

“So, you want to make sure people know here’s our process, this is what we’re doing, they have comfort and confidence. Doesn’t mean that you’re going to arrive where they would arrive, or what they want to happen but as long as you’re making sure you’re following a robust process I think you end up in a good place,” Baker said.

Baker began the process with a list that he submitted to a search firm and while the candidates have largely been kept close to the vest there have been some bread crumbs to follow along the way.

Still, the athletic director trusts his process when it comes to filling the position and in the end the eventual pick is one that must demonstrate a plan for success in Morgantown.

“I want somebody that can sit with me and our search committee and convince us that they can build a program that can win and sustain winning,” Baker said.